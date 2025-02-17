No. 14 Kansas State seeks 25th win of season in matchup against No. 18 West Virginia

Kansas State Wildcats (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (20-5, 10-4 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 Kansas State will aim for its 25th win of the season when the Wildcats take on the No. 18 West Virginia.

The Mountaineers are 14-0 on their home court. West Virginia leads the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 53.5 points while holding opponents to 38.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 12-2 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas State scores 81.3 points and has outscored opponents by 25.7 points per game.

West Virginia scores 77.4 points, 21.8 more per game than the 55.6 Kansas State allows. Kansas State scores 27.8 more points per game (81.3) than West Virginia allows (53.5).

The Mountaineers and Wildcats face off Monday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sydney Shaw is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 12.7 points and two steals. JJ Quinerly is averaging 20.1 points and 3.4 steals over the past 10 games.

Serena Sundell is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 assists for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 14.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.