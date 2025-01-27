No. 13 Texas A&M and Oklahoma meet in conference showdown

Oklahoma Sooners (15-4, 2-4 SEC) at Texas A&M Aggies (15-5, 4-3 SEC)

College Station, Texas; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jeremiah Fears and Oklahoma visit Zhuric Phelps and No. 13 Texas A&M in SEC play.

The Aggies have gone 9-1 at home. Texas A&M is 2-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sooners are 2-4 in SEC play. Oklahoma scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 9.5 points per game.

Texas A&M averages 75.4 points, 5.0 more per game than the 70.4 Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma averages 14.1 more points per game (79.9) than Texas A&M gives up to opponents (65.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Phelps is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Aggies. Pharrel Payne is averaging 11.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jalon Moore is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Sooners. Fears is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 7-3, averaging 75.6 points, 35.3 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Sooners: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

