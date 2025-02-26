No. 13 Oklahoma visits Florida following Beers’ 30-point game

Oklahoma Sooners (21-6, 9-5 SEC) at Florida Gators (14-14, 5-9 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Oklahoma visits Florida after Raegan Beers scored 30 points in Oklahoma’s 94-54 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators are 10-6 on their home court. Florida averages 76.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Sooners are 9-5 against SEC opponents. Oklahoma ranks second in college basketball with 30.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Beers averaging 6.2.

Florida’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Oklahoma allows. Oklahoma scores 15.7 more points per game (86.4) than Florida gives up to opponents (70.7).

The Gators and Sooners square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ra Shaya Kyle is averaging 14.7 points and nine rebounds for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Beers is shooting 67.6% and averaging 17.5 points for the Sooners. Payton Verhulst is averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.4 points per game.

Sooners: 7-3, averaging 82.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.