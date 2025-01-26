No. 13 North Carolina hosts Florida State following Latson’s 30-point outing

Florida State Seminoles (15-4, 5-2 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (18-3, 6-2 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State visits No. 13 North Carolina after Ta’Niya Latson scored 30 points in Florida State’s 88-66 victory over the Miami Hurricanes.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-2 in home games. North Carolina is 16-2 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seminoles have gone 5-2 against ACC opponents. Florida State scores 92.0 points while outscoring opponents by 23.2 points per game.

North Carolina scores 73.2 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 68.8 Florida State gives up. Florida State averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.1 more made shots on average than the 5.2 per game North Carolina gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is averaging 11.3 points, 9.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Makayla Timpson is averaging 17.5 points, 11.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and three blocks for the Seminoles. Latson is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 72.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points per game.

Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 88.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 10.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.