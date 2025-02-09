No. 13 North Carolina heads to Clemson for conference matchup

North Carolina Tar Heels (20-4, 8-3 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (11-12, 4-8 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mia Moore and Clemson host Alyssa Ustby and No. 13 North Carolina in ACC play.

The Tigers have gone 8-5 in home games. Clemson is seventh in the ACC in team defense, giving up 64.3 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Tar Heels have gone 8-3 against ACC opponents. North Carolina ranks ninth in the ACC with 15.1 assists per game led by Ustby averaging 3.2.

Clemson makes 43.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.2 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (35.1%). North Carolina averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game Clemson gives up.

The Tigers and Tar Heels face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Loyal McQueen is averaging 13 points and five assists for the Tigers. Moore is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ustby is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 9.3 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 70.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.