No. 13 Maryland visits No. 17 Michigan following Queen’s 23-point showing

Maryland Terrapins (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (22-7, 14-4 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Maryland visits No. 17 Michigan after Derik Queen scored 23 points in Maryland’s 68-64 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Wolverines are 13-2 on their home court. Michigan scores 79.6 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Terrapins have gone 12-6 against Big Ten opponents. Maryland averages 82.1 points and has outscored opponents by 15.2 points per game.

Michigan averages 79.6 points, 12.7 more per game than the 66.9 Maryland allows. Maryland averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Michigan gives up.

The Wolverines and Terrapins match up Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nimari Burnett averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.1 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. Vladislav Goldin is averaging 16.1 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Ja’Kobi Gillespie is averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists and 1.8 steals for the Terrapins. Queen is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 8-2, averaging 72.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 80.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

