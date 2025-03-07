No. 13 Maryland hosts Berry and Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces No. 13 Maryland after Ty Berry scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 73-69 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Terrapins have gone 16-2 at home. Maryland ranks fourth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 34.4 rebounds. Julian Reese leads the Terrapins with 9.2 boards.

The Wildcats have gone 7-12 against Big Ten opponents. Northwestern has a 3-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Northwestern averages 6.3 more points per game (73.1) than Maryland gives up (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese is averaging 13 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terrapins. Selton Miguel is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Martinelli is averaging 19.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Berry is averaging 14.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.