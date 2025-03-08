No. 13 Maryland hosts Berry and Northwestern

Northwestern Wildcats (16-14, 7-12 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (23-7, 13-6 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terrapins -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern faces No. 13 Maryland after Ty Berry scored 22 points in Northwestern’s 73-69 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Terrapins are 16-2 in home games. Maryland is fifth in the Big Ten with 25.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Derik Queen averaging 6.8.

The Wildcats are 7-12 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is 3-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Maryland makes 47.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.1 percentage points higher than Northwestern has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Northwestern has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Maryland have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julian Reese is averaging 13 points, 9.2 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Terrapins. Selton Miguel is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nick Martinelli is shooting 46.9% and averaging 19.9 points for the Wildcats. Berry is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 78.1 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 4-6, averaging 71.0 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.