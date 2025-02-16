No. 13 Duke visits Miles and No. 2 Notre Dame

Duke Blue Devils (20-5, 11-2 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (22-2, 13-0 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Notre Dame takes on No. 13 Duke after Olivia Miles scored 28 points in Notre Dame’s 88-57 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Fighting Irish have gone 12-0 in home games. Notre Dame is the best team in the ACC with 19.7 fast break points.

The Blue Devils are 11-2 against ACC opponents. Duke ranks sixth in the ACC shooting 35.7% from 3-point range.

Notre Dame averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 4.4 per game Duke gives up. Duke averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 5.3 per game Notre Dame gives up.

The Fighting Irish and Blue Devils match up Monday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liatu King is averaging 12 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Fighting Irish. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 19.2 points over the last 10 games.

Toby Fournier is averaging 13.5 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Blue Devils. Ashlon Jackson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 86.6 points, 37.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 10.7 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 51.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 11.0 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.1 points.

