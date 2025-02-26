No. 13 Clemson hosts Notre Dame after Davis’ 21-point outing

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 6-10 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (22-5, 14-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -14.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays No. 13 Clemson after Tae Davis scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 76-72 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers are 13-2 in home games. Clemson is fourth in the ACC with 14.9 assists per game led by Jaeden Zackery averaging 3.4.

The Fighting Irish are 6-10 in conference games. Notre Dame averages 73.3 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

Clemson averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.6 per game Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame scores 6.8 more points per game (73.3) than Clemson gives up to opponents (66.5).

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Schieffelin is averaging 12.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Tigers. Chase Hunter is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Braeden Shrewsberry averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc. Markus Burton is shooting 44.6% and averaging 21.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.