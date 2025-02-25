No. 13 Clemson hosts Davis and Notre Dame

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (12-15, 6-10 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (22-5, 14-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame visits No. 13 Clemson after Tae Davis scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 76-72 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Tigers have gone 13-2 at home. Clemson is fifth in the ACC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 2.9.

The Fighting Irish are 6-10 in ACC play. Notre Dame is 2-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Clemson averages 77.5 points, 5.6 more per game than the 71.9 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame averages 6.8 more points per game (73.3) than Clemson allows (66.5).

The Tigers and Fighting Irish square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 42.7% from beyond the arc. Viktor Lakhin is shooting 55.4% and averaging 12.7 points over the last 10 games.

Matt Allocco is averaging nine points for the Fighting Irish. Markus Burton is averaging 21.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 4-6, averaging 70.0 points, 29.8 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.