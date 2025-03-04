No. 12 Wisconsin visits Rigsby and Minnesota

Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts No. 12 Wisconsin after Brennan Rigsby scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 67-65 victory over the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers are 10-8 in home games. Minnesota averages 9.7 turnovers per game and is 8-7 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Badgers have gone 12-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin is seventh in the Big Ten allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 41.8% shooting.

Minnesota’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Minnesota allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Garcia is averaging 19.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Lu’Cye Patterson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

John Tonje is averaging 19.2 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.