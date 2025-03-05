No. 12 Wisconsin visits Minnesota after Rigsby’s 20-point performance

Wisconsin Badgers (22-7, 12-6 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-14, 7-11 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -6.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota takes on No. 12 Wisconsin after Brennan Rigsby scored 20 points in Minnesota’s 67-65 win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Golden Gophers are 10-8 on their home court. Minnesota is 8-7 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 9.7 turnovers per game.

The Badgers have gone 12-6 against Big Ten opponents. Wisconsin averages 81.2 points and has outscored opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Minnesota’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Wisconsin allows. Wisconsin scores 11.9 more points per game (81.2) than Minnesota allows (69.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Mike Mitchell Jr. is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Gophers, while averaging 9.1 points. Dawson Garcia is averaging 19.6 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Nolan Winter is averaging 9.9 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Badgers. John Tonje is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 66.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Badgers: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.