No. 12 Texas Tech visits Oklahoma State after Toppin’s 41-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-5, 10-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (12-12, 4-9 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Texas Tech takes on Oklahoma State after JT Toppin scored 41 points in Texas Tech’s 111-106 overtime victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Cowboys have gone 9-2 at home. Oklahoma State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Red Raiders are 10-3 against Big 12 opponents. Texas Tech scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 14.5 points per game.

Oklahoma State averages 72.9 points, 5.4 more per game than the 67.5 Texas Tech allows. Texas Tech has shot at a 48.2% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 46.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marchelus Avery is averaging 12.2 points for the Cowboys. Bryce Thompson is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Toppin is scoring 16.6 points per game with 9.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Red Raiders. Chance McMillian is averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.2 points per game.

Red Raiders: 8-2, averaging 77.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

