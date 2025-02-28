No. 12 Texas A&M visits No. 3 Florida after Richard’s 30-point game

Texas A&M Aggies (20-8, 9-6 SEC) at Florida Gators (24-4, 11-4 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Florida takes on No. 12 Texas A&M after Will Richard scored 30 points in Florida’s 88-83 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Gators are 13-1 in home games. Florida averages 83.6 points while outscoring opponents by 16.5 points per game.

The Aggies are 9-6 in conference play. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Andersson Garcia averaging 5.9.

Florida scores 83.6 points, 16.9 more per game than the 66.7 Texas A&M allows. Texas A&M averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Florida allows.

The Gators and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 17.1 points and four assists for the Gators. Richard is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 15.3 points and 4.8 assists. Zhuric Phelps is shooting 35.2% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 8-2, averaging 79.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 69.5 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.