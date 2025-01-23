No. 12 Ohio State takes home win streak into matchup with No. 8 Maryland

Maryland Terrapins (16-2, 6-1 Big Ten) at Ohio State Buckeyes (17-1, 6-1 Big Ten)

Columbus, Ohio; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Ohio State will try to keep its 10-game home win streak alive when the Buckeyes take on No. 8 Maryland.

The Buckeyes have gone 9-0 at home. Ohio State is 16-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.4 turnovers per game.

The Terrapins are 6-1 in conference play. Maryland is ninth in college basketball with 39.4 rebounds per game led by Saylor Poffenbarger averaging 8.9.

Ohio State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Maryland gives up. Maryland averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Ohio State gives up.

The Buckeyes and Terrapins meet Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cotie McMahon is averaging 16.6 points for the Buckeyes. Chance Gray is averaging 16.1 points and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games.

Poffenbarger is averaging nine points and 8.9 rebounds for the Terrapins. Kaylene Smikle is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 79.4 points, 30.5 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Terrapins: 8-2, averaging 80.3 points, 37.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.