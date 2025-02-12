No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels face the Virginia Tech Hokies on 3-game win streak

Virginia Tech Hokies (16-8, 7-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (21-4, 9-3 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina comes into a matchup with Virginia Tech as winners of three straight games.

The Tar Heels are 10-3 in home games. North Carolina averages 72.4 points and has outscored opponents by 17.3 points per game.

The Hokies are 7-6 against ACC opponents. Virginia Tech ranks third in the ACC shooting 37.0% from 3-point range.

North Carolina scores 72.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.3 Virginia Tech gives up. Virginia Tech has shot at a 46.8% clip from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points above the 35.1% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

The Tar Heels and Hokies match up Thursday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Ustby is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 9.5 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Maria Gakdeng is averaging 10.7 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Carleigh Wenzel is averaging 14.7 points and 3.7 assists for the Hokies. Carys Baker is averaging 14.2 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 8-2, averaging 68.5 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points per game.

Hokies: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

