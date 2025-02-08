No. 12 Kansas State visits No. 25 Oklahoma State after Sundell’s 27-point game

Kansas State Wildcats (22-2, 10-1 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowgirls (18-4, 8-3 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 Kansas State visits No. 25 Oklahoma State after Serena Sundell scored 27 points in Kansas State’s 59-50 victory over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cowgirls are 13-1 in home games. Oklahoma State ranks eighth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Jadyn Wooten averaging 3.7.

The Wildcats are 10-1 in conference play. Kansas State has a 20-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Oklahoma State makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.1 percentage points higher than Kansas State has allowed to its opponents (34.6%). Kansas State has shot at a 50.1% rate from the field this season, 14.8 percentage points higher than the 35.3% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowgirls and Wildcats match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stailee Heard is averaging 16.5 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals for the Cowgirls. Micah Gray is averaging nine points over the past 10 games.

Sundell is averaging 13.7 points and 7.1 assists for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowgirls: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.