No. 12 Kansas State hosts Nichols and Kansas

Kansas Jayhawks (15-11, 5-10 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (24-4, 12-3 Big 12)

New York; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -21.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas visits No. 12 Kansas State after S’Mya Nichols scored 20 points in Kansas’ 63-58 win over the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats are 16-0 in home games. Kansas State ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 8.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Ayoka Lee averaging 2.1.

The Jayhawks have gone 5-10 against Big 12 opponents. Kansas is 3-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State scores 80.4 points, 13.7 more per game than the 66.7 Kansas allows. Kansas averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game Kansas State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taryn Sides averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, scoring 9.9 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Serena Sundell is shooting 48.7% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Nichols is shooting 47.7% and averaging 19.7 points for the Jayhawks. Elle Evans is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 7-3, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Jayhawks: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 27.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.