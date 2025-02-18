No. 11 Wisconsin takes on Illinois following Tonje’s 32-point game

Illinois Fighting Illini (17-9, 9-7 Big Ten) at Wisconsin Badgers (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten)

Madison, Wisconsin; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Badgers -4; over/under is 160.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Wisconsin hosts Illinois after John Tonje scored 32 points in Wisconsin’s 94-84 victory against the Purdue Boilermakers.

The Badgers are 12-1 in home games. Wisconsin averages 81.5 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Fighting Illini are 9-7 against Big Ten opponents. Illinois is the Big Ten leader with 29.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Tomislav Ivisic averaging 6.6.

Wisconsin makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Illinois has allowed to its opponents (40.3%). Illinois averages 13.8 more points per game (84.3) than Wisconsin gives up to opponents (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tonje is averaging 19.2 points for the Badgers. John Blackwell is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kasparas Jakucionis is averaging 16 points, 5.5 rebounds and five assists for the Fighting Illini. Will Riley is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Badgers: 8-2, averaging 78.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 80.2 points, 40.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 3.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.