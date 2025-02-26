No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers play the No. 15 Kentucky Wildcats, aim for 5th straight win

Tennessee Volunteers (21-6, 8-6 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (21-5, 10-4 SEC)

Lexington-Fayette, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Tennessee is looking to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against No. 15 Kentucky.

The Wildcats have gone 13-2 at home. Kentucky scores 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 14.6 points per game.

The Volunteers are 8-6 against SEC opponents. Tennessee ranks third in the SEC shooting 33.9% from 3-point range.

Kentucky averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Tennessee allows. Tennessee scores 28.1 more points per game (89.7) than Kentucky allows (61.6).

The Wildcats and Volunteers square off Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Georgia Amoore is shooting 42.2% and averaging 18.9 points for the Wildcats. Dazia Lawrence is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Samara Spencer is averaging 10.5 points and 4.9 assists for the Volunteers. Talaysia Cooper is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 70.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 6.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Volunteers: 6-4, averaging 79.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

