No. 11 Michigan State visits Jakucionis and Illinois

Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 10-3 Big Ten) at Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8, 9-6 Big Ten)

Champaign, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois hosts No. 11 Michigan State after Kasparas Jakucionis scored 24 points in Illinois’ 83-78 victory over the UCLA Bruins.

The Fighting Illini are 11-3 on their home court. Illinois averages 11.6 turnovers per game and is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spartans are 10-3 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is eighth in the Big Ten scoring 79.3 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Illinois scores 85.1 points, 17.5 more per game than the 67.6 Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 8.0 more points per game (79.3) than Illinois gives up to opponents (71.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomislav Ivisic is averaging 13.1 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Fighting Illini. Jakucionis is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jaden is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Spartans. Tre Holloman is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Illini: 5-5, averaging 80.9 points, 40.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 3.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 35.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

