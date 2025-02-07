No. 11 Marquette visits Creighton following Kalkbrenner’s 35-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-6, 10-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton hosts No. 11 Marquette after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 35 points in Creighton’s 80-69 win over the Providence Friars.

The Bluejays have gone 11-1 in home games. Creighton is fifth in the Big East scoring 75.6 points while shooting 47.5% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 in conference play. Marquette has a 15-5 record against opponents over .500.

Creighton averages 75.6 points, 8.1 more per game than the 67.5 Marquette gives up. Marquette averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Creighton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks for the Bluejays. Steven Ashworth is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kameron Jones is scoring 18.8 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 13.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 42.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

