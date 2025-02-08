No. 11 Marquette visits Creighton after Kalkbrenner’s 35-point outing

Marquette Golden Eagles (18-5, 9-3 Big East) at Creighton Bluejays (17-6, 10-2 Big East)

Omaha, Nebraska; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bluejays -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Creighton plays No. 11 Marquette after Ryan Kalkbrenner scored 35 points in Creighton’s 80-69 victory against the Providence Friars.

The Bluejays have gone 11-1 in home games. Creighton has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Golden Eagles are 9-3 against conference opponents. Marquette has a 15-5 record against opponents over .500.

Creighton makes 47.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than Marquette has allowed to its opponents (44.1%). Marquette averages 9.8 more points per game (78.1) than Creighton allows (68.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Steven Ashworth is averaging 16.6 points and 6.7 assists for the Bluejays. Kalkbrenner is averaging 19.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.7 blocks over the last 10 games.

Kameron Jones is averaging 18.8 points, 5.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 13.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bluejays: 9-1, averaging 74.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.