No. 11 Kentucky visits Ole Miss following Amoore’s 43-point game

Kentucky Wildcats (19-2, 8-1 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (15-7, 6-4 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Kentucky plays Ole Miss after Georgia Amoore scored 43 points in Kentucky’s 95-86 win against the Oklahoma Sooners.

The Rebels have gone 9-3 in home games. Ole Miss is 0-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats are 8-1 against conference opponents. Kentucky has a 16-2 record against teams over .500.

Ole Miss makes 45.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.6 percentage points higher than Kentucky has allowed to its opponents (35.4%). Kentucky averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.1 more made shots on average than the 3.9 per game Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Wildcats square off Monday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Scott is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Rebels. Starr Jacobs is averaging 13.3 points and 7.4 rebounds while shooting 56.4% over the last 10 games.

Amoore is shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 19.4 points and 7.5 assists. Clara Strack is averaging 15.4 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 11.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 80.8 points, 33.4 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

