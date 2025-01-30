No. 11 Kansas State hosts Crooks and Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (15-7, 6-3 Big 12) at Kansas State Wildcats (19-2, 7-1 Big 12)

New York; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State visits No. 11 Kansas State after Audi Crooks scored 22 points in Iowa State’s 90-56 win over the UCF Knights.

The Wildcats are 13-0 on their home court. Kansas State leads the Big 12 with 40.7 points in the paint led by Ayoka Lee averaging 12.9.

The Cyclones have gone 6-3 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Kansas State’s average of 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 46.9% rate from the field this season, 13.3 percentage points greater than the 33.6% shooting opponents of Kansas State have averaged.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lee is averaging 16 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Wildcats. Temira Poindexter is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

Emily Ryan is averaging 9.2 points, 6.4 assists and two steals for the Cyclones. Crooks is averaging 23.0 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 57.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 21.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.9 points per game.

Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 76.8 points, 32.0 rebounds, 18.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.