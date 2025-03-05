No. 11 Clemson visits Boston College, seeks 25th victory of season

Clemson Tigers (24-5, 16-2 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (12-17, 4-14 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -13.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 11 Clemson will aim for its 25th victory this season when the Tigers play the Boston College.

The Eagles are 9-7 in home games. Boston College is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers have gone 16-2 against ACC opponents. Clemson is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Boston College scores 70.6 points per game, 4.4 more points than the 66.2 Clemson allows. Clemson averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Boston College gives up.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joshua Beadle is averaging six points for the Eagles. Donald Hand Jr. is averaging 20.4 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 40.0% over the past 10 games.

Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11 points, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Tigers. Viktor Lakhin is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 77.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points.

