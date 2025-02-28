No. 10 Texas Tech visits Kansas after Dickinson’s 32-point game

Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7, 12-5 Big 12) at Kansas Jayhawks (19-9, 10-7 Big 12)

Lawrence, Kansas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas takes on No. 10 Texas Tech after Hunter Dickinson scored 32 points in Kansas’ 71-64 win against the Colorado Buffaloes.

The Jayhawks are 13-2 in home games. Kansas is sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 67.3 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Red Raiders are 12-5 in conference games. Texas Tech is 1-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Kansas makes 47.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.5 percentage points higher than Texas Tech has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Texas Tech averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Kansas allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dajuan Harris is averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 assists and 1.5 steals for the Jayhawks. Dickinson is averaging 18.7 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting 54.1% over the last 10 games.

Chance McMillian is shooting 45.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, while averaging 15.1 points. JT Toppin is averaging 17.8 points and 9.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jayhawks: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Red Raiders: 7-3, averaging 76.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.