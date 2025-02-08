No. 10 Texas A&M visits Bates and No. 15 Missouri

Texas A&M Aggies (17-5, 6-3 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (17-5, 6-3 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 15 Missouri plays No. 10 Texas A&M after Tamar Bates scored 22 points in Missouri’s 85-81 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers.

The Tigers are 15-0 on their home court. Missouri has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Aggies have gone 6-3 against SEC opponents. Texas A&M ranks third in the SEC giving up 66.2 points while holding opponents to 39.8% shooting.

Missouri averages 83.3 points, 17.1 more per game than the 66.2 Texas A&M gives up. Texas A&M averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

The Tigers and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 49.5% from beyond the arc. Bates is averaging 13.7 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Wade Taylor IV is shooting 37.9% and averaging 15.1 points for the Aggies. Zhuric Phelps is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 77.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Aggies: 7-3, averaging 76.0 points, 35.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

