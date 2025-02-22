No. 10 TCU hosts No. 17 West Virginia following Conner’s 22-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (21-5, 11-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (25-3, 13-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU faces No. 17 West Virginia after Madison Conner scored 22 points in TCU’s 82-66 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Horned Frogs are 17-0 in home games. TCU is 20-3 against opponents over .500.

The Mountaineers are 11-4 in Big 12 play. West Virginia averages 15.5 turnovers per game and is 19-4 when winning the turnover battle.

TCU makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than West Virginia has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). West Virginia scores 19.7 more points per game (77.1) than TCU gives up (57.4).

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sedona Prince is averaging 17.8 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Hailey Van Lith is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Quinerly is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 12.4 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 44.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.