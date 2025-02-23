No. 10 TCU hosts No. 17 West Virginia following Conner’s 22-point game

West Virginia Mountaineers (21-5, 11-4 Big 12) at TCU Horned Frogs (25-3, 13-2 Big 12)

Fort Worth, Texas; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 TCU hosts No. 17 West Virginia after Madison Conner scored 22 points in TCU’s 82-66 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Horned Frogs are 17-0 in home games. TCU is sixth in college basketball with 19.5 assists per game. Hailey Van Lith leads the Horned Frogs averaging 5.6.

The Mountaineers are 11-4 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia scores 77.1 points and has outscored opponents by 23.5 points per game.

TCU scores 79.3 points, 25.7 more per game than the 53.6 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 19.7 more points per game (77.1) than TCU allows (57.4).

The Horned Frogs and Mountaineers match up Sunday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conner averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Horned Frogs, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Sedona Prince is shooting 61.7% and averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games.

Jordan Harrison is averaging 13.5 points, 4.6 assists and 2.2 steals for the Mountaineers. JJ Quinerly is averaging 21.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 14.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.