No. 10 St. John’s faces DePaul following Luis’ 23-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (22-4, 13-2 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (11-15, 2-13 Big East)

Chicago; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -13; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 St. John’s plays DePaul after RJ Luis scored 23 points in St. John’s 79-73 victory against the Creighton Bluejays.

The Blue Demons are 10-6 on their home court. DePaul has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Red Storm are 13-2 in Big East play. St. John’s leads the Big East with 11.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.3.

DePaul averages 72.8 points, 7.2 more per game than the 65.6 St. John’s allows. St. John’s averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game DePaul gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn is averaging 12.3 points for the Blue Demons. Layden Blocker is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aaron Scott is shooting 29.6% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 8.7 points. Luis is averaging 19.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 72.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.