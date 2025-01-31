No. 10 Purdue hosts Indiana after Smith’s 24-point game

Indiana Hoosiers (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten) at Purdue Boilermakers (16-5, 8-2 Big Ten)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -12; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Purdue hosts Indiana after Braden Smith scored 24 points in Purdue’s 91-64 victory against the Michigan Wolverines.

The Boilermakers are 10-1 in home games. Purdue is fourth in the Big Ten in team defense, giving up 67.5 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Hoosiers have gone 5-5 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana is 14-7 against opponents over .500.

Purdue makes 49.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Indiana has allowed to its opponents (43.2%). Indiana has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trey Kaufman-Renn is scoring 18.1 points per game with 6.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Boilermakers. Smith is averaging 17.6 points, 9.3 assists and 2.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Oumar Ballo is scoring 14.5 points per game with 10.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Hoosiers. Myles Rice is averaging 12.6 points and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Boilermakers: 8-2, averaging 77.9 points, 29.7 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.2 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.