No. 10 Marquette hosts Dixon and Villanova

Villanova Wildcats (12-8, 5-4 Big East) at Marquette Golden Eagles (16-3, 7-1 Big East)

Milwaukee; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -9.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova visits No. 10 Marquette after Eric Dixon scored 29 points in Villanova’s 64-63 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Golden Eagles are 10-1 on their home court. Marquette averages 9.0 turnovers per game and is 16-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Wildcats are 5-4 in Big East play. Villanova ranks seventh in the Big East with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Enoch Boakye averaging 2.3.

Marquette’s average of 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 more made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Villanova gives up. Villanova averages 10.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Marquette gives up.

The Golden Eagles and Wildcats match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Jones is averaging 19.1 points, 6.5 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles. David Joplin is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Dixon is averaging 24.9 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Wooga Poplar is averaging 14.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 75.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.