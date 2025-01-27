No. 10 Marquette faces Butler following Mitchell’s 21-point showing

Marquette Golden Eagles (17-3, 8-1 Big East) at Butler Bulldogs (9-11, 2-7 Big East)

Indianapolis; Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Marquette faces Butler after Stevie Mitchell scored 21 points in Marquette’s 87-74 win over the Villanova Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 7-5 in home games. Butler is eighth in the Big East with 13.9 assists per game led by Jahmyl Telfort averaging 3.4.

The Golden Eagles have gone 8-1 against Big East opponents. Marquette is 2-1 in one-possession games.

Butler averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.0 per game Marquette allows. Marquette averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Butler gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Telfort is shooting 44.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Bulldogs. Patrick McCaffery is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kameron Jones is shooting 49.5% and averaging 19.0 points for the Golden Eagles. Ben Gold is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 73.2 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 8-2, averaging 75.1 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.