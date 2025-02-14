No. 10 Iowa State hosts Cincinnati after James’ 25-point showing

Cincinnati Bearcats (15-9, 5-8 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (19-5, 10-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati visits No. 10 Iowa State after Jizzle James scored 25 points in Cincinnati’s 85-75 victory over the Utah Utes.

The Cyclones are 12-1 on their home court. Iowa State has a 16-4 record against opponents over .500.

The Bearcats are 5-8 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Iowa State makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.8%). Cincinnati averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Iowa State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshon Gilbert is averaging 14.7 points and 4.5 assists for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games.

Dillon Mitchell is averaging 10.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 74.7 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 67.6 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.