No. 1 UCLA hosts Vanslooten and No. 22 Michigan State

Michigan State Spartans (19-5, 9-4 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (23-1, 11-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 Michigan State visits No. 1 UCLA after Grace Vanslooten scored 22 points in Michigan State’s 91-71 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Bruins are 10-0 in home games. UCLA is 22-1 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 9-4 in Big Ten play. Michigan State is second in the Big Ten scoring 40.5 points per game in the paint led by Vanslooten averaging 9.4.

UCLA averages 79.8 points, 18.3 more per game than the 61.5 Michigan State allows. Michigan State has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 12.1 percentage points above the 33.2% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Spartans match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Londynn Jones averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bruins, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Lauren Betts is averaging 19.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and 2.8 blocks over the last 10 games.

Julia Ayrault is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 7.7 rebounds for the Spartans. Vanslooten is averaging 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 9-1, averaging 74.3 points, 38.7 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 6.2 steals and 6.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 78.6 points, 32.7 rebounds, 19.7 assists, 11.2 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.