No. 1 UCLA faces Oregon, seeks 10th straight road win

UCLA Bruins (22-0, 10-0 Big Ten) at Oregon Ducks (16-7, 7-5 Big Ten)

Eugene, Oregon; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA will try to keep its nine-game road win streak intact when the Bruins face Oregon.

The Ducks have gone 13-2 in home games. Oregon scores 68.1 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Bruins are 10-0 in conference play. UCLA has a 19-0 record against teams over .500.

Oregon’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game UCLA allows. UCLA has shot at a 49.4% clip from the field this season, 9.7 percentage points higher than the 39.7% shooting opponents of Oregon have averaged.

The Ducks and Bruins face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton Scott is scoring 10.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Ducks. Nani Falatea is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiki Rice is averaging 13.1 points, 4.4 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bruins. Lauren Betts is averaging 20.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 7-3, averaging 62.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Bruins: 10-0, averaging 79.8 points, 38.6 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.