No. 1 UCLA Bruins host No. 8 Ohio State Buckeyes

Ohio State Buckeyes (20-1, 9-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (21-0, 9-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 UCLA takes on No. 8 Ohio State.

The Bruins are 9-0 in home games. UCLA leads the Big Ten with 21.4 assists per game led by Kiki Rice averaging 4.4.

The Buckeyes are 9-1 against Big Ten opponents. Ohio State is 17-1 against opponents over .500.

UCLA averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.7 more made shots than the 5.6 per game Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than UCLA allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Betts is averaging 20.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.8 blocks for the Bruins. Londynn Jones is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cotie McMahon is shooting 43.3% and averaging 16.5 points for the Buckeyes. Jaloni Cambridge is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 10-0, averaging 80.3 points, 39.1 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Buckeyes: 9-1, averaging 75.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 11.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

