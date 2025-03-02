No. 1 Texas puts home win streak on the line against Florida

Florida Gators (14-15, 5-10 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (28-2, 14-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Texas will try to keep its 16-game home win streak alive when the Longhorns take on Florida.

The Longhorns are 14-0 on their home court. Texas is 20-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Gators are 5-10 against SEC opponents. Florida is 6-14 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas scores 81.4 points, 10.1 more per game than the 71.3 Florida allows. Florida has shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, 7.9 percentage points higher than the 38.3% shooting opponents of Texas have averaged.

The Longhorns and Gators match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is averaging 16.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Jeriah Warren averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 12.1 points while shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc. Liv McGill is shooting 42.6% and averaging 17.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 69.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.