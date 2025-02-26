No. 1 Texas plays Mississippi State, looks for 7th straight road win

Texas Longhorns (27-2, 13-1 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (19-9, 6-8 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Texas will try to keep its six-game road win streak alive when the Longhorns play Mississippi State.

The Bulldogs are 10-3 on their home court. Mississippi State scores 76.7 points and has outscored opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The Longhorns have gone 13-1 against SEC opponents. Texas is third in the SEC with 14.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Kyla Oldacre averaging 3.4.

Mississippi State makes 46.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.8 percentage points higher than Texas has allowed to its opponents (38.2%). Texas averages 18.8 more points per game (81.8) than Mississippi State allows to opponents (63.0).

The Bulldogs and Longhorns face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jerkaila Jordan is scoring 16.1 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Bulldogs. Madina Okot is averaging 10.4 points and 11.1 rebounds while shooting 60.5% over the past 10 games.

Madison Booker is shooting 46.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 9.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.

Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 71.2 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points.

