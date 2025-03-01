No. 1 Texas faces Florida, looks for 13th straight win

Florida Gators (14-15, 5-10 SEC) at Texas Longhorns (28-2, 14-1 SEC)

Austin, Texas; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Texas is looking to prolong its 12-game win streak with a victory against Florida.

The Longhorns are 14-0 in home games. Texas is 24-2 against opponents over .500.

The Gators are 5-10 against SEC opponents. Florida averages 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 5.1 points per game.

Texas makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than Florida has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Florida scores 20.4 more points per game (76.4) than Texas gives up to opponents (56.0).

The Longhorns and Gators face off Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madison Booker is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Longhorns. Taylor Jones is averaging 14.3 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games.

Liv McGill is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Gators. Jeriah Warren is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Longhorns: 10-0, averaging 69.1 points, 35.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.0 points per game.

Gators: 3-7, averaging 72.3 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points.

