No. 1 Notre Dame seeks 25th win of season in matchup against No. 13 NC State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-2, 15-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (21-5, 13-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Notre Dame will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Fighting Irish play the No. 13 NC State.

The Wolfpack are 14-0 in home games. NC State ranks second in the ACC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Saniya Rivers averaging 5.3.

The Fighting Irish are 15-0 against conference opponents. Notre Dame is 20-2 against opponents with a winning record.

NC State averages 77.2 points, 17.5 more per game than the 59.7 Notre Dame allows. Notre Dame has shot at a 50.0% rate from the field this season, 11.2 percentage points higher than the 38.8% shooting opponents of NC State have averaged.

The Wolfpack and Fighting Irish meet Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 17.7 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.8 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 44.6% over the last 10 games.

Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 24.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.9 steals for the Fighting Irish. Olivia Miles is averaging 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.