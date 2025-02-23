No. 1 Notre Dame aims for 25th win this season in matchup against No. 13 NC State

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (24-2, 15-0 ACC) at NC State Wolfpack (21-5, 13-2 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -6.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Notre Dame will try to earn its 25th victory this season when the Fighting Irish visit the No. 13 NC State.

The Wolfpack have gone 14-0 in home games. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Tilda Trygger averaging 2.1.

The Fighting Irish are 15-0 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame is the leader in the ACC scoring 18.7 fast break points per game.

NC State averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 4.9 per game Notre Dame gives up. Notre Dame averages 21.3 more points per game (86.5) than NC State allows to opponents (65.2).

The Wolfpack and Fighting Irish match up Sunday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is averaging 17.7 points for the Wolfpack. Zoe Brooks is averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games.

Olivia Miles averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Irish, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 43.2% from beyond the arc. Hannah Hidalgo is averaging 20.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.1 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 34.7 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points per game.

Fighting Irish: 10-0, averaging 84.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 10.8 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.