No. 1 Auburn Tigers visit No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide

Auburn Tigers (22-2, 10-1 SEC) at Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 10-1 SEC)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson Tide -2.5; over/under is 171.5

BOTTOM LINE: Top-ranked Auburn visits No. 2 Alabama.

The Crimson Tide are 10-1 on their home court. Alabama is 20-3 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 10-1 against conference opponents. Auburn is sixth in the SEC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Johni Broome averaging 7.0.

Alabama averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 4.3 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Auburn gives up. Auburn averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Alabama gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Sears is averaging 17.8 points and 4.9 assists for the Crimson Tide. Aden Holloway is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Broome is shooting 50.8% and averaging 18.1 points for the Tigers. Miles Kelly is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Crimson Tide: 9-1, averaging 89.7 points, 38.5 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.2 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.