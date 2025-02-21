No. 1 Auburn looks for 25th win of season in matchup with Georgia

Georgia Bulldogs (16-10, 4-9 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (24-2, 12-1 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 1 Auburn will look for its 25th victory this season when the Tigers play the Georgia.

The Tigers are 11-1 on their home court. Auburn averages 84.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.3 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-9 against conference opponents. Georgia ranks fifth in the SEC giving up 68.2 points while holding opponents to 40.7% shooting.

Auburn makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.5 percentage points higher than Georgia has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Georgia averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Auburn allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 18 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.6 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Asa Newell is averaging 15.3 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Silas Demary Jr. is averaging 11.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 81.0 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 67.1 points, 29.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

