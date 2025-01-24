No. 1 Auburn hosts No. 6 Tennessee after Lanier’s 23-point outing

Tennessee Volunteers (17-2, 4-2 SEC) at Auburn Tigers (17-1, 5-0 SEC)

Auburn, Alabama; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 6 Tennessee visits No. 1 Auburn after Chaz Lanier scored 23 points in Tennessee’s 68-56 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tigers have gone 8-0 in home games. Auburn is third in the SEC scoring 85.7 points while shooting 50.2% from the field.

The Volunteers are 4-2 against SEC opponents. Tennessee scores 76.4 points while outscoring opponents by 17.8 points per game.

Auburn makes 50.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 13.9 percentage points higher than Tennessee has allowed to its opponents (36.3%). Tennessee scores 10.3 more points per game (76.4) than Auburn allows to opponents (66.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johni Broome is averaging 17.9 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.7 blocks for the Tigers. Chad Baker-Mazara is averaging 13.1 points over the past 10 games.

Zakai Zeigler is averaging 12.2 points, 7.6 assists and 2.1 steals for the Volunteers. Lanier is averaging 17.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 10-0, averaging 85.8 points, 35.4 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.8 steals and 8.2 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Volunteers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 35.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.