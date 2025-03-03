Nnadozie leads Coppin State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 29-point showing

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-23, 1-11 MEAC) at Coppin State Eagles (5-22, 3-9 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Toby Nnadozie scored 29 points in Coppin State’s 83-79 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 at home. Coppin State has a 2-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Hawks are 1-11 against MEAC opponents. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks seventh in the MEAC shooting 31.6% from 3-point range.

Coppin State’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up. Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 42.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Coppin State has given up to its opponents (49.0%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nnadozie averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Peter Oduro is shooting 57.4% and averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games.

Ketron Shaw is scoring 18.0 points per game with 5.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 12.1 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 3-7, averaging 68.0 points, 28.4 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Hawks: 1-9, averaging 64.0 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points.

