Nnadozie leads Coppin State against Maryland-Eastern Shore after 21-point performance

Coppin State Eagles (3-18, 1-5 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-17, 0-5 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Coppin State faces Maryland-Eastern Shore after Toby Nnadozie scored 21 points in Coppin State’s 84-61 loss to the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore is 1-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.9 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 1-5 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is eighth in the MEAC scoring 28.0 points per game in the paint led by Jonathan Dunn averaging 6.0.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.3 per game Coppin State allows. Coppin State’s 38.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points lower than Maryland-Eastern Shore has given up to its opponents (47.0%).

The Hawks and Eagles square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketron Shaw is shooting 44.4% and averaging 18.3 points for the Hawks. Evan Johnson is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Julius Ellerbe is averaging 10 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Nnadozie is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 69.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 27.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 10.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

