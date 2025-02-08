NJIT visits Pissis and New Hampshire

NJIT Highlanders (5-19, 2-7 America East) at New Hampshire Wildcats (5-19, 3-6 America East)

Durham, New Hampshire; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -1; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire hosts NJIT after Sami Pissis scored 27 points in New Hampshire’s 79-78 victory against the UMBC Retrievers.

The Wildcats are 4-6 in home games. New Hampshire is sixth in the America East with 22.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Giancarlo Bastianoni averaging 5.7.

The Highlanders are 2-7 in America East play. NJIT ranks ninth in the America East with 10.5 assists per game led by Sebastian Robinson averaging 3.7.

New Hampshire averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game NJIT gives up. NJIT’s 39.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.2 percentage points lower than New Hampshire has allowed to its opponents (46.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Pissis is averaging 16.3 points for the Wildcats. Anthony McComb III is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Tariq Francis averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 30.8% from beyond the arc. Robinson is shooting 37.9% and averaging 14.6 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 66.5 points, 31.0 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points per game.

Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 69.4 points, 37.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.